Ukraine's Air Force explains mixed air defence results in latest Russian attack: too many ballistic missiles

The Russian forces targeted Ukraine on the night of 7-8 January with numerous ballistic missiles which, Ukraine’s Air Force says, the country lacks modern Western air defence systems to destroy.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, during the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "A large number of ballistic missiles were fired by the enemy, including Kinzhals and missiles that lock on the target along a ballistic trajectory (Kh-22s), six (ballistic) Iskanders, and S-300/S-400 missiles. All of them fly on a ballistic trajectory.

It should be understood that such targets can be shot down only by systems capable of doing it, in particular by Patriot systems.

That is why this is the result today. Many are already saying that the "percentage of downed missiles is low". The percentage remains the same as it was (in particular when it comes to Kh-101 missiles, with 18 out of 24 of them shot down).

Details: Ihnat also noted that 100% of the Shahed assault drones launched at Ukraine on the night of 7-8 January were shot down (8 out of 8 UAVs). He also said not all the missiles that the Russians had launched had reached their targets. However, these details would not be disclosed, so as not to "make life easier for the enemy".

Background: On the night of 7-8 January, the Russian occupiers fired 59 aerial weapons on Ukraine – missiles of various types and Shahed attack drones; 18 missiles and all eight Shaheds were shot down.

Previously: Kh-22/32 missiles fly on a ballistic trajectory, and special systems are needed to intercept them, such as Patriot air defence systems. The Russians have deployed more than 300 such missiles since the start of the full-scale invasion. No Kh-22/32 missile has ever been shot down.

