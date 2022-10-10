Ukraine's Air Force explains how Russia struck on 10 October and where from

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO – MONDAY, 10 OCTOBER 2022, 12:06 PM



Russia used high-precision missiles in its massive missile attack against Ukraine on 10 October.



Soure: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the national joint 24/7 newscast on 10 October.



Quote: "So far today 83 missiles have flown over our country; as of 11:40, more than 43 missiles have been shot down…



The work of the air defence systems is yielding quite remarkable results.

The enemy uses high-precision Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles, which are launched from strategic bombers from the Caspian region, Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea, as well as Iskander, S-300 and Tornado [missiles].



Details: Ihnat reported that Russian planes take off from the Astrakhan area, fly to the north of the Caspian Sea and launch missiles from there.

The Air Force spokesman reminded his audience that Kh-101 missiles can cover a distance of 5,500 kilometres. Therefore, it is not important where they are launched from; what is important is how they are launched and the route they take.

According to Ihnat, the Russians are trying to fool Ukraine’s air defence system, and Ukrainian anti-aircraft fighters are doing everything possible to detect Russian air targets.

Mykola Oleshchuk, the Commander of Ukraine’s Air Force, provided assurances that the country’s anti-aircraft defence is operating in a coordinated manner and is resisting the invaders.

The air defence system shot down nine out of twelve Shahed-136 kamikaze drones detected in Ukrainian skies on 10 October.

