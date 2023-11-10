Ukraine's Air Force explains why air raids due to Russian MiGs taking off have become longer

Ukraine’s Air Force attributes the prolonged flight time of Russian MіG-31K fighters to the practice of refuelling midair.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Ukraine’s Air Force spokesman, on air during the national 24/7 newscast

Details: As Ihnat explains, MiGs used to take off for about 20 minutes – take-off and landing were practised during these training flights. Over the past six months, there were air raids lasting one and a half hours – this is how long it takes a fighter jet to empty its fuel tank.

Quote: "Now the enemy has resorted to other tasks that it sets for itself, which includes practising refuelling in the air. It is clear that [in this case,] the MiG’s flight time actually doubles."

Details: The presence of a potential carrier of the Kinzhal aeroballistic rocket in the air means a threat of attack across the entire territory of Ukraine. Therefore, an air-raid warning is issued throughout the country.

On Friday, 10 November, an air raid lasted for 3.5 hours.

