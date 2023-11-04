Ukraine's Air Force hits Kerch plant where Russian Kalibr missile carrier was docked

Air Force pilots launched successful strikes on Kerch, probably sinking one of the most modern ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, capable of carrying Kalibr cruise missiles. This was confirmed by Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk , the Air Force Commander.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Quote from Oleshchuk: "I hope another boat followed the Moskva (the Russian cruiser destroyed in April 2022 – ed.)!

In the meantime, we are waiting for official confirmation of the results once again; I would like to thank the pilots of the tactical aviation of the Air Forces for successful cruise missile strikes on the infrastructure of the Zaliv shipbuilding yard in Kerch, where one of the most modern ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, a Kalibr cruise missile carrier, was stationed.

Details: Oleshchuk also thanked the anti-aircraft gunners for the three Iskander-K missiles shot down on the evening of 4 November.

Note: On 4 November, explosions were heard in the annexed Crimea, and an air-raid warning was issued.

Support UP or become our patron!