Ukraine's Air Force launches 22 strikes on Russian targets over past 24 hours – General Staff

Ukraine's Air Force has launched 15 strikes on clusters of the Russian forces, 4 on command posts and 3 on anti-aircraft missile systems belonging to the Russians.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 5 December

Quote: "Rocket Forces and Artillery units targeted 6 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, 1 command post, 1 ammunition storage point, 2 electronic warfare systems and 11 enemy artillery pieces."

"A total of 70 combat engagements took place over the past 24 hours. The enemy launched 4 missile strikes and 53 airstrikes, and 59 bombardments from multiple rocket launchers."

Details: Ukraine's Defence Forces are continuing to maintain their positions on the left (eastern) bank of Kherson Oblast, inflicting fire damage on the Russian occupying forces.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 5 Russian attacks near the settlements of Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Novoselivske (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled 13 Russian aircraft-backed attacks, attempting to force Ukrainian units out of their positions near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny, Spirne, Vesele, and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian army repelled 9 Russian attacks around the settlements of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 23 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, north-east of Berdychi, Avdiivka, Sieverne and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians supported by aircraft failed to break through the Ukrainian defences.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians around the settlements of Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, backed by aircraft, launched 13 attacks on Ukrainian positions.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian troops repelled a Russian attack near the village of Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian forces repelled all Russian attacks near the village of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

