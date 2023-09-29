Air-raid warnings issued in Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Khmelnytskyi oblasts – Shahed drones launched from Crimea
The Air Force of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported the launch of several groups of drones from the Crimean Peninsula on the evening of 29 September. Air-raid warnings have been issued in six oblasts.
Source: Air Force on Telegram
Quote: "The enemy launched several groups of Shahed assault UAVs from the area of the Chauda training ground (Crimea). Follow the announcements. Find shelter if an air-raid warning is issued."
Updated at 20:53: Later, the Air Force reported on the threat of the Russians using the UAVs to attack Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts. At 21:45, an air-raid warning was issued in Odesa Oblast, missile danger was also announced in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts.
At 23:17, air-raid warnings were announced in Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad oblasts.
At 23:54, air-raid warnings were issued in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.
