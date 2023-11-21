Ukraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks, air-raid warning extended to western oblasts

Ukraine issued an air-raid warning in a range of oblasts due to a threat of Russian attack drones on the evening of 21 November. Reports emerged at around 01:00 on the night of 21-22 November that the drones had been heading to the country's west. The warning was issued in Khmelnytskyi and Ternopil oblasts. The all-clear was given at around 03:00.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "Movement of assault UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in the northern direction."

Details: Danger of missile attacks was also reported in Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts.

Updated: The threat of assault UAVs was announced in Poltava Oblast, and soon after in Chernihiv Oblast.

Updated at 23:05: Threat of drone attacks was also reported in Kyiv Oblast. Later, the Air Force reported that drones are on their way from Kyiv Oblast to Zhytomyr Oblast. An air-raid warning was issued in Odesa Oblast.

At 00:30, it was reported that a group of Russian UAVs was entering Vinnytsia Oblast from Odesa and Kirovohrad oblasts.

screenshot alerts.in.ua at 00.50

At 00:57, it became known that a group of Russian drones was entering Cherkasy Oblast from Kirovohrad.

At 01:04, the military said one group of attack UAVs was moving through the settlement of Nemyriv in Vinnytsia Oblast toward the city of Vinnytsia, and the second group was approaching Zhmerynka flying toward Khmelnytskyi.

At 01:14, the Air Force noted that both groups of Russian drones were approaching Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

At 01:53, the military warned the residents that a group of Russian drones was moving toward Ternopil Oblast.

Another group of attack UAVs in Vinnytsia Oblast was approaching Zhmerynka flying toward Khmelnytskyi.

screenshot alerts.in.ua at 2.30

At 03:04, the all-clear was given in all oblasts.

