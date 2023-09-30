Ukraine's Air Force: Russia launches Shahed UAVs over Ukraine

Ukraine's Air Force has announced the launch of Shahed UAVs by the Russians.

Source: Air Force; Ivan Kukhta, Head of the Snihurivka City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Probable launches of Shahed-type strike UAVs.

We will inform you further about the change in the situation or any direction of movement!".

Details: Monitoring Telegram channels report that the Russians have launched the drones from Crimea.

Update: At 00:20, the threat of attack UAVs spread to Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad and Cherkasy oblasts.

At 00:52, an air-raid warning was issued in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

At 01:02, the Air Force stated there was a missile threat in Kharkiv Oblast: "Kharkiv Oblast, stay in shelters!"

At 01:43, there was a threat of attack UAVs in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

Two explosions occurred in Snihurivka, Mykolaiv Oblast, during an air-raid warning.

