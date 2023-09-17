Ukraine's Air Force says F-16 training for pilots advancing significantly

The process of training Ukrainian pilots on Western F-16 fighters has made significant progress and gained momentum, Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, said on Ukrainian national television on Sept. 17.

"I can assure you that the process has really moved forward very seriously," Ihnat said.

“It was not static, but it has gained momentum. The pilots are studying and undergoing training.”

Ihnat refused to say in which country and how many pilots are being trained, as well as how many aircraft Ukraine will receive. The leaders of the countries where Ukrainian pilots are being trained will announce this later, he said.

"Unfortunately, we cannot answer these questions in such detail now," he added.

“Not every state wants to go into much detail about the process that is taking place on its territory.”

Earlier, in an interview with NV, Ihnat said that experienced pilots from Ukraine would learn to pilot F-16s in the United States and Denmark, while young pilots would learn to fly in the United Kingdom. In September, the "language" training of Ukrainian pilots and technicians will begin at an air base in Texas ahead of training on U.S. F-16 fighters themselves.

In mid-August, the United States authorized Denmark and the Netherlands to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as soon as the pilots had completed their training.

The Danish Defense Ministry stated that Ukrainian pilots would begin training on F-16s at the end of August.

On Aug. 20, the Netherlands and Denmark promised to provide Ukraine with 61 aircraft — 42 and 19, respectively.

Copenhagen may deliver the first six planes by the end of the year. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Denmark will deliver all the fighter jets "in different stages" and "slowly."

