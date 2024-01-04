Ukraine's Air Force says it is impossible to calculate date of Russia's next large-scale attack

Ukraine's Air Force does not advise "getting attached to any dates" because it is impossible to calculate when Russia will launch the next large-scale attack on Ukraine.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, on air of the national 24/7 newscast

Details: Journalists once again asked whether it is possible to use some "algorithm" to calculate when a new large-scale attack on Ukraine will happen.

Quote from Ihnat "There are relevant services, there is intelligence, which may have some information about the preparation for an attack. To predict (when Russia may launch a new attack) is impossible. I always get these questions while on air, and then [journalists] extract certain things out of context, name deadlines...

How can we know when the enemy is planning? They may plan an attack... and designate a day. Then that day may be postponed, something else may be devised. Everything will happen according to the tasks the [Russians] set for themselves, and the situation that unfolds – considering various factors, especially intelligence data that the enemy has, weather conditions, and so on.

The decision [on attacking Ukraine] is made directly on the eve. Therefore, calculating specific dates is unnecessary; one must always be vigilant. It could happen on any day."

Previously: Responding to similar questions from journalists, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force explained that, in theory, it might take several days for Russia to prepare for a new massive strike against Ukraine. However, he emphasised that the Air Force cannot speak about specific dates or the frequency of Russian strikes.

Background: Ukraine’s Defence Forces stated that Russia can produce approximately about a hundred new missiles monthly.

