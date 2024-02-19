Ukraine's Air Force shoots down two more Russian warplanes

Ukraine’s Air Force destroyed two more Russian aircraft on the morning of Monday, 19 February: a Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber and a Su-35 fighter jet.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on social media

Quote from Syrskyi: Ukraine's Air Force destroyed two Russian aircraft that were dropping guided bombs on the positions of our troops this morning. [The warplanes in question were] one Su-34 fighter-bomber and one Su-35S fighter jet."

Details: Oleshchuk said that they had been shot down on the Eastern front.

Quote from Oleshchuk: "Two more Russian warplanes down! It's our land and our sky! Thank you all for your combat work!

To be continued!"

Background:

On the morning of 17 February, Ukrainian Air Force units shot down three Russian aircraft on the Eastern front: two Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter jet.

Russia acknowledged the loss of only one warplane. At the same time, Mykola Oleshchuk provided evidence to refute Russia's lies.

Support UP or become our patron!