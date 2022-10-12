Ukraines Air Force shoots down 4 Russian helicopters in 18 minutes

Ukrainska Pravda
WEDNESDAY, 12 OCTOBER 2022, 13:30

On the morning of 12 October, units of the Ukrainian Air Force shot down at least four Russian attack helicopters in 18 minutes.

Source: press service of the Air Force

Quote: "From 8:40 to 8:58 on 12 October, in the south of Ukraine, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force destroyed at least four attack helicopters of the enemy (presumably Ka-52s) which provided fire support to occupying troops on the ground on the southern front."

Details: Preliminary information indicates that one helicopter crashed on territory recently liberated from Russians, the others were downed behind the zone of contact. The Air Force has added that two more helicopters were engaged, therefore there is a possibility that other targets were also hit.

&nbsp;

Previously: Over the morning of 12 October, Ukrainian air defence units shot down 9 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones in Mykolaiv Oblast.

