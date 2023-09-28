Ukraine's air force shot down 34 Iran-made Shahed drones overnight, officials say

Russia has used Iran-made Shahed-136 drones to launch devastating attacks on cities in Ukraine over the last year. Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images

Ukraine's air force shot down 34 Russian drones in an overnight attack, officials said.

They were all Iranian-made Shahed drones, which Russia has used successfully in previous strikes.

Russia is increasing its supply of one-way attack drones, but Ukraine has also been receiving better air defenses.

Russia has been increasing its supply of one-way attack drones, acquiring them from Iran but also making them at home. Ukraine has also been bolstering its air defenses though with the help of Western aid.

The drones Russia uses are sometimes called exploding drones because they crash into a target and detonate on impact. They have been used to devastating effect in Ukraine, even if many of the drones are shot down before they reach their target.

Russia has used the Shahed-136 drones in a series of destructive attacks on Ukrainian cities in the last year. In one attack, Shahed-136 drones struck two energy facilities in Odesa, leaving 1.5 million people in Ukraine without power for several days. Again, not all drones make it through though.

Ukraine's air force said on Thursday that their air defenses shot down 34 of 44 drones — all of which were either Shahed-136s or Shahed-131s — launched by Russia in an overnight attack on southern and central Ukraine.

The attacks resulted in no casualties and no major damage.

This defensive win comes almost two months after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said new air defense systems from the United States and Germany were yielding "significant results."

Russia is working to produce thousands of cheaper, domestic-made versions of the Shahed-136. One expert previously told Insider that as Russia is trying to grow its fleet of drones, attacks could grow in size and possibly intensity into the winter, potentially straining Ukraine's improved air-defense capability.

"Regardless of what we see in terms of tactical changes, the Russians will likely intensify the current level of drone strikes that they're doing against Ukraine in the winter," George Barros, a Russia analyst at the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said.

