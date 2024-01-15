Ukraine's Air Force spokesman shows damaged Russian Il-22: It cannot be restored – photo

Ukraine's Air Force reports, a Russian Il-22 air control centre probably survived the attack but cannot be restored.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Ukraine's Air Force spokesman, on Facebook

Quote: "It looks like the Il-22 made it to Anapa. Tenacious bastard.

But, as you can see, this tin can is "not subject to restoration". So, after all, the target is destroyed; resuscitation will not help! The plane was on fire; there were wounded among the crew. I hope there was Cargo 200 (i.e. fatalities – ed.)!"

Details: The colonel illustrated his post with a photo that had previously appeared on social media.

Photo: Yurii Ihnat on Facebook

As Ihnat explains, an A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft has been a priority target for Ukraine's Armed Forces. And until now, the destruction of this aircraft seemed an impossible task for the Air Force. However, on the night of 14-15 January, the Defence Forces managed to hit an A-50 and an Il-22 (air command post).

"Two juicy targets at once! I am proud to serve in the Air Force of Ukraine’s Armed Forces!", the officer adds.

Background:

Reports appeared on Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels on the evening of 14 January about the downing of a Russian A-50 reconnaissance aircraft and damage to an Il-22M, which was partially confirmed this morning by Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, and Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in the Ukrainian government.

On the morning of 15 January, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, confirmed that the Ukrainian Air Force had downed two important Russian planes: an airborne early warning system (AWACS) aircraft and an airborne command centre.

