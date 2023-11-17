Ukraine's Air Force warned civilians about three groups of Russian Shahed drones

The Air Force of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported about three groups of Shahed drones, launched by the Russians on Ukraine’s oblasts on the night of 16-17 November.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details:: The Air Force noted that one group of drones is moving south of Vinnytsia, heading for Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

The second group is on the border of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, heading west.

Later, the Air Force added that the third group of drones was moving east of Dnipro, heading north.

Update: Subsequently, the Air Force clarified the routes of the Russian drones.

Quote: "The 1st group is in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, moving to the north/north-west (probably Starokostiantyniv).

The 2nd group is in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, heading west (Kryvyi Rih/Kropyvnytskyi).

The 3rd group is in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (between Dnipro and Pavlohrad), heading north."

Update: The Air Force reported that the UAVs were moving in Kirovohrad Oblast, heading west at 03:39.

"+ Unmanned aerial vehicles in the southern part of Poltava Oblast. They are moving in the western/northwestern direction," the Air Force added.

The Air Force reported at 04:45, "UAVs are in the southern part of Kyiv Oblast. They are moving in a western direction."

The Air Force reported to have repelled the threat of unmanned aerial vehicles at 05:53.

Background: The Russians launched attack UAVs from the south on the evening of 16 November.

Support UP or become our patron!