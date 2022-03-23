Ukraine's ambassador comes to Boris Johnson's defence over Brexit comparison row

Jack Hardy
·2 min read
Vadym Prystaiko - /Ian Forsyth/Getty Images
Vadym Prystaiko - /Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

The Ukrainian ambassador to the UK has defended Boris Johnson over a row prompted by his apparent comparison of Brexit to Ukraine’s resistance against Russia, saying both issues involved freedom.

The Prime Minister used his speech at the Conservative Party’s spring conference to suggest the Ukrainian people’s fight against the invasion was shared by Brexiteers who wanted "to be free to do things differently".

The comments have been condemned by Labour, some Conservatives and European politicians including Petro Poroshenko, the former president of Ukraine.

However, on Wednesday morning Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, intervened in the row and said both the UK and Ukraine wanted the freedom to leave different unions.

'I didn't see this reaction coming'

"I was sitting in the front row when I listened to it," he told Sky News.

"I didn't see this reaction coming. Because what we heard in the room, what I heard myself, is that actually we are fighting for freedom - the freedom to do what the nation wants to do.

"If you wanted to leave the European Union that's your own sovereign decision. We respected it. We would like you to be in the European Union, but we respect this decision."

However, he added that the UK's problems with the EU were incomparable to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"If we wanted to leave something like the Soviet Union, we had to have the right, and look at the differences," he said.

"You believe you have problems with the European Union when you left, it's not a problem.

"If you compare it to what we have with Russians when we left the Soviet Union, they came to kill us for this decision."

It comes after Mr Poroshenko, who was the predecessor of Volodymyr Zelesnky, issued a stern rebuke to Mr Johnson for his comments.

Speaking to ITV News in Kyiv on Tuesday, the former Ukrainian leader said: "Please, no comparison.

"How many citizens of the United Kingdom died because of Brexit? Zero."

