Ukraine's Ambassador demands Poland do "everything under the sun" to punish those responsible for grain destruction

Ukrainian grain, damaged at Polish railway stations. Photo: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine’s Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, on Twitter

Vasyl Zvarych, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland, has called on the Polish authorities and police to punish those responsible for the most extensive sabotage of Ukrainian grain shipments yet, which occurred the day before.

Source: Zvarych on Twitter (X), reported by European Pravda

Details: Zvarych stressed that those responsible for such barbaric acts are harming not only Ukraine but also Poland.

"We appeal to the Polish authorities and police to do everything under the sun to find and fairly punish those responsible for such shameful actions," he said.

Sprawcy takiego barbarzyństwa szkodzą nie tylko Ukrainie, ale także Polsce. Apelujemy do polskich władz i policji uczynić wszystko możliwe i niemożliwe, aby znaleźć i sprawiedliwie ukarać sprawców tak haniebnych czynów! https://t.co/kyMIGon3jd — Vasyl Zvarych (@Vasyl_Zvarych) February 25, 2024

Background:

On the night of 24-25 February, the most extensive sabotage of Ukrainian grain since the start of the farmers' protests occurred in Poland – a total of 160 tonnes of Ukrainian grain in eight railway wagons was spilled by the protesters.

At a press conference on Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that the issues with Poland could be resolved through high-level talks, but that if this dialogue fails, he would go to great lengths to protect Ukrainian businesses.

