Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland calls for punishment over repeated incident with spilled grain

The Embassy of Ukraine in Poland demands the punishment of those responsible for the latest incident involving spilled grain cargo from Ukraine and urges the prevention of the normalisation of such actions by protesters.

Source: European Pravda, citing Vasyl Zvarych, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland, shortly after the Ukrainian government reported the damage to the cargo with rapeseed at the border

Quote: "This morning, at the railway station in Dorohusk, perpetrators opened the hatches of two grain hopper cars from Ukraine, releasing rapeseed onto the tracks," clarified the ambassador.

"The Embassy of Ukraine in Poland has urgently sent an official note to the Polish authorities, demanding the identification and prosecution of those responsible, as well as measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Impunity is unacceptable. Criminals who disdain and destroy others' property must face the law. Poland, as a rule-of-law state, should act decisively and uncompromisingly in such cases," Zvarych emphasised.

Background:

The previous incident involving spilled grain on the railway occurred on 20 February near the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint. Farmers spilled some grain from a freight train onto the tracks.

Then, Eliza Dzwonkiewicz, Polish Consul General in Lviv, strongly condemned the actions of Polish farmers and made an apology to "warring Ukraine", saying she can hardly believe this is the work of her compatriots.

The first such incident involving grain occurred with trucks that were supposed to transit wheat through Poland at the Dorohusk checkpoint earlier this month. The actions of the protesters at that time are being investigated by the prosecutor's office, and the Polish government has apologised for this incident.

