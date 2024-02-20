Ukraine's ambassador to Poland condemns farmers for spilling Ukrainian grain

Vasyl Zvarych, Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland, has criticised Polish protesters for spilling Ukrainian grain from a freight train.

Source: Vasyl Zvarych on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The ambassador expressed strong condemnation of the actions of farmers who spilled Ukrainian grain from the car at the Medika-Shegini checkpoint.

Zdecydowanie potępiamy wysypanie ukraińskiego zboża przez protestujących w Medyce. Policja powinna stanowczo reagować i ukarać tych, kto łamie prawo. To także brak szacunku do pracy ukraińskich rolników w warunkach RU agresji, do siebie i innego człowieka. Wstyd i hańba, panowie! — Vasyl Zvarych (@Vasyl_Zvarych) February 20, 2024

Quote: "The police must act decisively and punish those who violate the law. Such actions demonstrate contempt for Ukrainian farmers' work in the face of Russian aggression, as well as a disregard for themselves and others. Shame on you, gentlemen!" the ambassador responded.

Background: On the morning of 20 February, Polish farmers blocked the railway near the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint and spilled some grain out of a freight train wagon. This was the second incident since the beginning of these protests, but the first one on the railway.

On 20 February, farmers started a large protest across Poland, including on the border with Ukraine.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine shared information about the approximate end dates of the blockade.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine deemed the blockade of the Polish-Ukrainian border unacceptable and emphasised that such actions appear politicised and have serious consequences for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!