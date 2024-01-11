Ukraine's Ambassador responds to article where Slovak PM justifies Russian Federation

Myroslav Kastran, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Slovakia, responded to an article by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in which he proposes security guarantees to Russia and criticises the West's strategy regarding the war in Ukraine.

Source: Fico on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The ambassador recalled that Russia's war was not just a blatant violation of international law but was marked by a series of heinous crimes that were difficult to imagine in Europe in the 21st century and which can be branded as genocide of the Ukrainian people. He also added that the Kremlin's unchanging goal is to destroy sovereign Ukraine as a state and Ukrainians as a nation.

Quote: "Unfortunately, the enemy will not limit itself to Ukraine. It is enough to read or listen to the statements of Russian officials, politicians or experts to finally realise this," Myroslav Kastran said.

He criticised Fico’s justification of Russia’s invasion, where he said that Russia felt threatened by Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations and that the Russians allegedly felt a "NATO threat".

"No conscious country, even the most powerful, would ever dare attack Russia, which, let's not forget, is a nuclear power with 17 million square kilometres of territory. To risk the destruction of life on Earth because of what? Because of Russian natural resources? But they are much cheaper and safer for everyone to buy, rather than even hypothetically think about the attack," argues the ambassador.

Myroslav Kastran recalled that, following decades or even centuries of neutrality, Finland and Sweden joined NATO in order to defend themselves against a potential Russian attack, as did Slovakia and all other nations that were once part of the Soviet orbit.

"Seemingly pure provocation. But if we draw parallels, have we seen any reaction from Russia? The question is rhetorical," the ambassador recalls.

According to Kastran, Russia chose to launch an aggressive campaign against Georgia in 2008 and soon after Ukraine because they had not been guaranteed membership in the Alliance.

"It is not necessary to hide behind the words that ‘not everything is so clear’ – things that are obvious, and which we will continue to call by their names, are ‘black and white’. In particular, the fact that Russia is an unconditional aggressor that must be jointly stopped and brought to justice. And Ukraine is a victim of Russian aggression, which certainly needs the help of partners, including Slovakia, in confronting the enemy since it is now fighting not only for its existence but also for security on the entire European continent.

History remembers well what the search for compromises with a ruthless aggressor leads to. But does it really teach us nothing?" concludes the ambassador.

Background:

In his article, the Slovak Prime Minister criticised the West's strategy for Russia's war against Ukraine, saying that the aggressor country itself needs security guarantees and that Ukraine is incapable of a full-fledged counter-offensive.

After his appointment as prime minister, Fico has confirmed that he would not support military aid to Ukraine, as he said during the election campaign. He also opposes EU sanctions against Russia and wants to block Ukraine's accession to NATO.

After a meeting with the Russian ambassador, Fico said that Slovakia should prepare for the period after the end of the war in Ukraine and for the normalisation of Slovak-Russian relations.

