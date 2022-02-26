  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ukraine's ambassador says Russia's 'words have less value than a hole in the New York pretzel' at a UN meeting

Taiyler Simone Mitchell
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sergiy Kyslytsya
    Ukrainian diplomat
Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya (R) and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) attend an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine in New York on February 23, 2022.
Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya (R) and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) attend an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine in New York on February 23, 2022.TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

  • Russia's ambassador to the United Nations vetoed a resolution denouncing the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Ukraine's ambassador fired back and said that the invasion was reminiscent of Nazis in World War II.

  • "Your words have less value than a hole in the New York pretzel," Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said.

The Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations called the Russian invasion a "Nazi-style course of action" during a United Nations Security Council draft resolution that called on Moscow to withdraw its troops and halt its assault on Ukraine.

Russian ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, who currently serves as president of the council for the month of February, vetoed the resolution, calling it "anti-Russian."

"How can we trust you? You have no idea what is on the mind of your president. Your words have less value than a hole in the New York pretzel," Ukrainian ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said following the vote, ABC News reported.

Kyslytsya said Russia's veto wasn't a surprise. While China, India, and the United Arab Emirates abstained from voting, the United States, which drafted the resolution, United Kingdom, France, Norway, Ireland, Albania, Gabon, Mexico, Brazil, Ghana, and Kenya all voted in favor of it.

"Russia, you can veto this resolution, but you cannot veto our voices," US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said at the meeting. "You cannot veto the truth. You cannot veto our principles. You cannot veto the Ukrainian people. You cannot veto the UN Charter. And you will not veto accountability."

Before initiating a moment of silence among the delegation, Kyslytsya invited Russia's ambassador to "pray for salvation."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian U.N. Ambassador Tells Russia, ‘Go Straight to Hell’

    The Ukrainian and Russian ambassadors to the United Nations exchanged heated words during an emergency Security Council meeting to discuss President Vladimir Putin’s order to attack Ukraine. Photo Composite: Emily Siu

  • Sanctions swing toward Putin himself as Ukraine anger grows

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is the latest target of international sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, with the United States, Canada and European allies all announcing they are adding direct measures against him and his foreign minister. With Russian forces on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital early Saturday, diplomatic appeals appeared to come second to imposing financial pain on Russia as global condemnation grew. Asked if U.S. President Joe Biden has planned any more direct diplomatic overtures toward Putin, White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday told reporters he hadn't, but "it does not mean we have ruled out diplomacy forever.”

  • Sean Penn on Invasion of Ukraine: ‘If We Allow It to Fight Alone, Our Soul as America Is Lost’

    Sean Penn, who is in Ukraine filming a documentary about Russia’s invasion, released a statement on Friday night after appearing at a press briefing in the capital of Kyiv on Thursday, where he listened to government officials talk about the crisis. “Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn’t […]

  • Photo shows Syrian child, not victim of Russia's Ukraine invasion

    Social media posts claim a photo of a wounded child shows a victim of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This is false; the picture is from 2018 and was taken in Syria."One of the most heartbreaking images from the Russia/Ukraine war. Putin must end this for humanity's sake," says a February 24, 2022 tweet featuring the photo. A screenshot of a tweet taken on February 25, 2022A similar post -- which like the tweet came just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of neighbor

  • Ukrainian troops killed defending Snake Island to be honored as heroes

    Thirteen Ukrainian border guards who were killed after refusing to surrender tiny Snake Island in the Black Sea to a Russian warship will receive the honor "Hero of Ukraine," President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Thursday.Driving the news: At least 137 Ukrainian troops were killed in the first day of fighting, Zelensky said. The story of the defenders of Snake Island has already become a rallying cry, and Zelensky said the border guards had "died heroically" and would not be forgotten.Stay o

  • Hundreds arrested as shocked Russians protest Ukraine attack

    Shocked Russians turned out by the thousands Thursday to decry their country's invasion of Ukraine as emotional calls for protests grew on social media. Hundreds of posts came pouring in condemning Moscow’s most aggressive actions since the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Vladimir Putin called the attack a “special military operation” to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine from “genocide” — a false claim the U.S. had predicted would be a pretext for invasion, and which many Russians roundly rejected.

  • Ukraine invasion: Who are the main players in the conflict? Yahoo News Explains

    Russia has launched an attack on Ukraine and as the Ukrainian people brace, the world stands at the doorstep of what could be the most significant conflict in Europe since World War II. Yahoo News explains who is involved, both directly and indirectly, and what you need to know as the fighting begins.

  • Arabs fear for wheat supplies after Russia invades Ukraine

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine could mean less bread on the table in Egypt, Lebanon, Yemen and elsewhere in the Arab world where millions already struggle to survive.

  • Inflation Puts Bitcoin and Gold to the Test as Safe Havens for Investors

    Bitcoin’s high volatility and ailing price make it increasingly hard to accept it as more than a speculative bet. Economic fallout from Europe should benefit gold far more than Bitcoin.

  • Ukrainian ambassador says Russian platoon surrendered to Ukrainian forces

    Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova said Thursday that a platoon of Russian soldiers surrendered to the Ukrainian military, saying they "didn't know that they were brought to Ukraine to kill Ukrainians." At a press briefing, Markarova said, "Just before I came here, we got information from our chief commander that one of the platoons of the 74th motorized brigade from Kemerovo Oblast surrendered." "They didn't know that they were...

  • These Countries Have ‘Disgraced Themselves’ in Blocking Russian Sanctions

    Umit Bektas/ReutersAs Ukraine buckles under Russia’s brutal invasion, sparking the worst military bloodshed on European territory since the end of World War II, European leaders are haggling over sanctions, making sure being tough won’t hurt their own economies too much in the process.Hours after the invasion began on Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised “massive” sanctions that would cripple Russia’s financial standing. But it was soon clear that Russia’s tentac

  • Cracks emerge between Beijing and Moscow as two Chinese banks restrict lending

    Two Chinese state-owned banks will restrict financing for Russian commodity purchases in a sign that cracks may be emerging between Beijing and Moscow as the Kremlin faces harsh international sanctions.

  • Barack Obama Releases Statement On Russian Invasion of Ukraine

    As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, former U.S. Presidents such as George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter have spoken up about their concerns and condemned the events that have transpired. According to The Hill, former president Barack Obama has joined voices of the international community stating Russia’s attack is a “violation of international law” and the “basic principles of human decency” in a statement he released.

  • Report: China told Russia about U.S. intel on invasion

    U.S. officials tried half a dozen times over three months to get China to help head off a Russian invasion of Ukraine — but were repeatedly rebuffed by Beijing, The New York Times reports.Why it matters: The U.S. kept presenting Beijing with intelligence on Russia's buildup around Ukraine "and beseeched the Chinese to tell Russia not to invade," according to The Times. The Chinese, including the foreign minister and the ambassador to the U.S., said they did not think an invasion was in the works

  • Russia warns of ‘military consequences’ if Finland and Sweden join Nato

    Russia has warned of “military consequences” if Finland and Sweden join Nato, after their leaders held talks with the alliance in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Who are Russia's allies in the Ukraine conflict and what is their stance?

    President Vladimir Putin's allies China, Belarus and other countries have offered limited to no resources in Russia's attack on Ukraine.

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle's meeting with Jan. 6 committee goes awry

    Guilfoyle, an adviser to former President Trump, abruptly ended a private conversation she was having with the committee Friday.

  • Russia says it is surprised by Lebanon's condemnation of invasion

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Russia's embassy in Lebanon was surprised by the Lebanese foreign ministry statement that condemned the Russian military operations in Ukraine, it said in a statement on its Facebook page. "The statement... surprised us by violating the policy of dissociation and by taking one side against another in these events, noting that Russia spared no effort in contributing to the advancement and stability of the Lebanese Republic," the statement said. Lebanon condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday and called on Moscow to halt its military operations at once.

  • India explores setting up rupee trade accounts with Russia to soften sanctions blow - sources

    India is exploring ways to set up a rupee payment mechanism for trade with Russia to soften the blow on New Delhi of Western sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, government and banking sources said. Indian officials are concerned that vital supplies of fertilizer from Russia could be disrupted as sanctions intensify, threatening India's vast farm sector. India has called for an end to violence in Ukraine but refrained from outright condemnation of Russia, with which it has long-standing political and security ties.

  • China blames U.S. for war in Ukraine, even as it appears increasingly uncomfortable with standing by Russia

    China blames U.S. for war in Ukraine, even as it appears increasingly uncomfortable with standing by Russia