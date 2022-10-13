Ukraines Ambassador trolls Russia for losing UN support

EUROPEAN PRAVDA – THURSDAY, 13 OCTOBER 2022, 07:11

Serhii Kyslytsia, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine and Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, has responded to the UN General Assembly vote to overwhelmingly condemn Russia’s illegal referendums in four Ukrainian oblasts gions [and their subsequent illegal annexation – ed.].

Source: Serhii Kyslytsia on Twitter

Details: "Oh God! Can’t see it! How many you said voted for Russia? 4? Blimey!" Kyslytsia wrote, posting a picture of himself with a pair of binoculars during the UN General Assembly.

At the meeting on Wednesday, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution condemning the illegal referendums that Russia had held in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts of Ukraine.

The resolution was supported by 143 out of 193 members of the UN General Assembly; five states (Russia, Belarus, Syria, North Korea and Nicaragua) voted against, and the remaining 35 abstained from voting.

Thus, the overwhelming majority of the Organisation's members, which is even larger than those condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine in March, condemned the illegal actions of the Russian Federation as it annexed Ukrainian territories.

Russia strongly opposed the adoption of the resolution, and on 30 September, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, it vetoed it.

Moscow later tried to have a closed-door vote on the resolution, arguing that the open vote was politicised, but that initiative failed.

The vote in the UN General Assembly became another defeat for Russia, which claims that its annexation of four Ukrainian oblasts complies with international law and the UN Charter.

