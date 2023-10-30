Ukraine's Armed Forces confirm strike on Russian air defence in Crimea at night

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have confirmed that they successfully attacked the strategic target of Russian air defence in the west of occupied Crimea at night.

Source: Directorate of Strategic Communications of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom) on Telegram

Quote: "The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully hit a strategic target of the air defence system on the west coast of temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 29-30 October."

Background:

The Russian occupying authorities in Crimea claimed that the Russian Black Sea Fleet repelled a drone attack overnight. There were explosions in the city of Sevastopol. The Russians blocked the Crimean Bridge for an hour in the morning.

Russian opposition media reported that 17 Russian Defence Ministry servicemen were wounded in an attack on an air defence missile regiment in occupied Crimea overnight. It was claimed that the attack was on a base near the village of Olenivka in western Crimea.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Navy urged people to wait for official announcements on this matter.

In August, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that a Triumph system had been destroyed near the village of Olenivka.

Оленіка

Оlenivka

Screenshot: google maps

