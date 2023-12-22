Ukraine's Armed Forces down 3 Russian Su-34 fighters
Ukrainian defenders downed three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers on the southern front on December 22.
Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram
Quote: "On the night of 21-22 December 2023, we received a message from the invaders ‘die, fu**ers’ on a piece of a downed Shahed drone with the serial letter Ы [Ы/yery/y is a letter in the Cyrillic script; in this very case, it is used to designate the series of Shahed UAVs - ed.]
Downed Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber with the sign ‘die, fu**ers’
Photo: Mykola Oleshchuk on Telegram
What a great idea! Here's our answer!
Today at noon on the southern front, three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers were downed!
Eternal flight, ‘brothers’!"
Details: The commander thanked the soldiers for their combat work.
