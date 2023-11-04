Ukraine's Armed Forces exhaust Russians, advancing on Melitopol and Bakhmut fronts – General Staff report

The General Staff of the Armed Forces has reported that the Ukrainian forces are advancing on the Melitopol and Bakhmut fronts, inflicting losses on the Russians and exhausting them.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 4 November

Details: The General Staff calls the situation in Ukraine's east and south difficult.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. Certain units of the Armed Forces of Belarus perform their tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russian forces maintain military presence in the border areas, conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities, attacking settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increasing the density of mine barriers along the state border of Ukraine. About 15 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Vyntorivka, Seredyna-Buda, Prohres, Rozhkovychi, Druzhba, and Baranivka in Sumy Oblast; Veterynarne, Vovchansk, Budarky, and Stroivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assault actions in the areas of Synkivka and Ivanivka, Kharkiv Oblast, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks. Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russians attacks in the area of Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast. The Russians inflicted airstrikes in the areas of Serebrianka forest and Katerynivka, Donetsk Oblast. Also, over 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar attacks, including Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Serebrianka, Torske, and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians tried to retake their lost positions near Klishchiivka and Andriivka of Donetsk Oblast seven times. At the same time, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assault operations in the area of Bohdanivka, Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar attacks, in particular Markove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, Niu-York, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Stepove, Sevierne, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Donetsk Oblast, where Ukraine’s Armed Forces repelled 20 attacks. The Russians also launched an airstrike near Berdychiv, Donetsk Oblast. More than 10 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Sukha Balka, Keramik, Tonenke, Avdiivka, and Pervomaiske, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Russian forces, supported by aviation, conducted unsuccessful assault operations in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast. Here the Ukrainian forces repelled 15 attacks. More than 10 settlements of Donetsk Oblast, in particular, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka faced artillery and mortar attacks by the Russians.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians, enjoying the aviation support, conducted unsuccessful assault operations in the area of Staromaiorske, Donetsk Oblast. About 10 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, in particular, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Bohoiavlenka, Blahodatne, and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians launched an airstrike near Novodanylivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. More than 20 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, in particular, Levadne, Huliaipole, Charivne, Shcherbaky, and Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the Russians inflicted airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Respublikanets, Chervonyi Maiak, Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Mykilske in Kherson Oblast. Additionally, the settlements of Mykhailivka, Kachkarivka, Vesele, Tiahynka, Kherson, Romashkove in Kherson Oblast, as well as Solonchaky in Mykolaiv Oblast were subjected to artillery shelling.

Quote: "The Defence Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol front, offensive (assault) actions on the Bakhmut front, inflicting losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment, and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted three attacks on the clusters of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.

Rocket Forces targeted one artillery piece."

Support UP or become our patron!