Ukraines Armed Forces hit Russian air defence and kill over 170 invaders in Ukraines South

OLHA HLUSHCHENKO – TUESDAY, 11 OCTOBER 2022, 02:11

While defending the southern line of contact, the Ukrainian military have killed 174 Russian soldiers and destroyed their howitzers, armoured vehicles and ammunition storage sites, and Ukrainian Air Force has struck Russian air defences.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Quote: "During the day, [the enemy – ed.] inflicted fire damage on our positions, settlements adjacent to the line of contact, as well as in the rear, where they hit critical civilian infrastructure targets, using strategic and military aircraft, multiple-launch rocket systems, heavy artillery and mortars.

The enemy continues active aerial reconnaissance with UAVs in order to ascertain the location of Ukrainian Armed Forces and adjust artillery fire.

A pair of Ka-52 helicopters attacked our positions; this did not result in fatalities."

Details: As part of a massive missile attack on the entire territory of Ukraine, 14 missiles were fired on Mykolaiv Oblast, and three missiles and four kamikaze drones were launched on Odesa Oblast; two missiles destroyed two transformer substations in Kryvyi Rih district (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast). Works are ongoing to eliminate the consequences.

The city of Kryvyi Rih was attacked again in the evening of 10 October by two Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, threatening critical infrastructure facilities. However, Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed the drones.

At the same time, Ukrainian air defence destroyed four Shahed-136 drones near the town of Kaniv in Cherkasy district. The drones targeted the critical infrastructure in Cherkasy Oblast.

The Russians are non-stop terrorising the Kutsurub hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories] in Mykolaiv Oblast and shelling it from the Kinburn Spit. They struck twice, using Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and heavy artillery. There are no casualties.

Ukrainian aircraft landed four strikes against Russian forces, hitting Russian air defence systems. Ukrainian air defence units shot down two Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAVs and a Russian Su-25 ground attack aircraft near the villages of Dudchany and Chervone in Beryslav district (Kherson Oblast).

Rocket Forces and Artillery carried out 205 firing missions.

The estimated losses of the Russian forces in Ukraine’s South on 10 October are as follows: 174 military personnel, 2 Msta-B howitzers, 12 armoured vehicles, 2 tanks, 2 mortars, 2 ammunition storage sites.

Also, five armoured vehicles and a large-calibre Giatsint-B towed howitzer were damaged.

Russian warship formation has returned back to half its size in the Black Sea. A total of six warships are manoeuvring near the coast of Crimea. Two surface missile carriers fitted with 16 Kalibr cruise missiles are combat-ready.

