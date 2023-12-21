Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 1,080 Russian personnel and destroy 20 artillery systems in one day

Ukrainian warrior
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to cause losses to the Russian military − over the past day alone, they killed 1,080 Russian personnel and destroyed 14 tanks, 31 armoured vehicles, 20 artillery systems, 4 multiple-launch missile systems and 26 tactical UAVs.

Source: Andrii Kovalov, spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces, during the national 24/7 newscast; General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 December 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 350,270 (+1,080) military personnel

  • 5,828 (+14) tanks

  • 10,825 (+31) armoured combat vehicles

  • 8,226 (+20) artillery systems

  • 932 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems

  • 611 (+0) air defence systems

  • 324 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

  • 324 (+0) helicopters

  • 6,342 (+26) tactical UAVs

  • 1,613 (+1) cruise missiles

  • 22 (+0) ships and boats

  • 1 (+0) submarines

  • 10,919 (+48) vehicles and tankers

  • 1,208 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

