Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 1,080 Russian personnel and destroy 20 artillery systems in one day

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to cause losses to the Russian military − over the past day alone, they killed 1,080 Russian personnel and destroyed 14 tanks, 31 armoured vehicles, 20 artillery systems, 4 multiple-launch missile systems and 26 tactical UAVs.

Source: Andrii Kovalov, spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces, during the national 24/7 newscast; General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 December 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 350,270 (+1,080) military personnel

5,828 (+14) tanks

10,825 (+31) armoured combat vehicles

8,226 (+20) artillery systems

932 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems

611 (+0) air defence systems

324 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

324 (+0) helicopters

6,342 (+26) tactical UAVs

1,613 (+1) cruise missiles

22 (+0) ships and boats

1 (+0) submarines

10,919 (+48) vehicles and tankers

1,208 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

