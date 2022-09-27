Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 58 invaders and destroy almost 80 units of Russian equipment in Ukraine's south

OLHA HLUSHCHENKO — WEDNESDAY, 28 SEPTEMBER 2022, 02:18

While defending the southern line of contact, the Ukrainian military have killed Russian soldiers and destroyed their military equipment.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Quote: "A Russian tank platoon has attempted to carry out offensive actions on the Chkalove – Bezymenne axis. One tank blew up on an anti-tank mine and another two retreated.

Continuing to shell Ukrainian positions with rocket and heavy artillery, tanks and mortars, the enemy performed three air and three rocket strikes on civilian targets adjacent to the line of contact as well as in the rear areas.

A Su-35 fighter jet launched a Kh-31 missile at the settlement of Bereznehuvate, Mykolaiv Oblast. [Ukrainian] anti-aircraft defence forces destroyed the enemy projectile in the air."

Details: Russian forces have launched a missile attack on Odesa Oblast. Arriving from the direction of the Black Sea and Crimea, two Su-35 fighter jets fired two Kh-59 air-to-surface missiles. Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed both missiles in the air.

Also, the Russians performed a similar attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih, another Su-35 fighter-jet launched a Kh-59 missile from the direction of the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Melitopol. It was also destroyed by Ukrainian air defence forces.

Ukrainian aircraft struck Russian positions five times. An air defence unit destroyed an Orlan-10 UAV in Kherson district, and later shot down Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Bashtanka district of Mykolaiv Oblast.

Rocket and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have carried out 250 firing missions, striking, in particular, a checkpoint and an ammunition storage point in the Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast.

Confirmed Russian losses in these operations are as follows: 58 military personnel, a tank and another 77 vehicles. The remaining outcomes are being established.

"The enemy's naval group in the Black Sea has been halved. Six vessels have stayed on manoeuvres, three of which are surface-to-air missile carriers with 24 Kalibr cruise missiles on board," Operational Command Pivden said in a statement.

