Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 680 Russian personnel and destroy 15 artillery systems
The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict losses on Russian forces in its war of liberation with Russia − in the past day alone, they killed 680 Russian soldiers and destroyed 15 artillery systems and 7 armoured personnel carriers.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 3 January 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
approximately 361,500 (+680) military personnel;
5,990 (+0) tanks;
11,107 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
8,546 (+15) artillery systems;
945 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
629 (+3) air defence systems;
329 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
324 (+0) helicopters;
6,748 (+36) tactical UAVs;
1,783 (+73) cruise missiles;
23 (+0) ships and boats;
1 (+0) submarines;
11,391 (+26) vehicles and tankers;
1,298 (+14) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
