Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 680 Russian personnel and destroy 15 artillery systems

Ukrainian soldier.
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict losses on Russian forces in its war of liberation with Russia − in the past day alone, they killed 680 Russian soldiers and destroyed 15 artillery systems and 7 armoured personnel carriers.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 3 January 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 361,500 (+680) military personnel;

  • 5,990 (+0) tanks;

  • 11,107 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;

  • 8,546 (+15) artillery systems;

  • 945 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

  • 629 (+3) air defence systems;

  • 329 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

  • 324 (+0) helicopters;

  • 6,748 (+36) tactical UAVs;

  • 1,783 (+73) cruise missiles;

  • 23 (+0) ships and boats;

  • 1 (+0) submarines;

  • 11,391 (+26) vehicles and tankers;

  • 1,298 (+14) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

