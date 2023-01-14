Ukraines Armed Forces have no weapons capable of shooting down Kh-22 missiles

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have no weapons capable of shooting down the type of missiles that the Russians launched on 14 January, one of which hit a multi-storey residential building in Dnipro.

Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force.

Quote: "On 14 January 2023, five Kh-22 cruise missiles were launched from five Tu-223 long-range bombers belonging to the Russian Air Force over Ukraine. The launches were carried out from Kursk Oblast [in Russia] and the Sea of Azov.

One of the Kh-22 rockets was launched from Kursk Oblast around 15:30. On 14 January 2023, it hit a multi-storey residential building in the city of Dnipro (on Naberezhna Peremohy Street).

Radar detected the approximate launch site, altitude, and flight speed. There is no doubt that it was an Kh-22 missile.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have no weapons capable of shooting down this type of missile. Since the beginning of Russia's military aggression, more than 210 missiles of this type have been fired over the territory of Ukraine. None of them have been shot down by anti-aircraft defence systems."

Details: Oleshchuk has added that the weight of the Kh-22 warhead is about 950 kg. The maximum range is up to 600 km.

When used from long distances, deviation from the target can be hundreds of metres.

"Only anti-aircraft missile systems, which in the future may be provided to Ukraine by Western partners (we are talking about systems such as Patriot PAC-3 or SAMP-T), are capable of intercepting these aerial targets," the Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force noted.

Background: Earlier, Oleksiy Arestovych, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that the Ukrainian anti-aircraft defence system had shot down a Russian Kh-22 missile, which fell on a house in Dnipro.

Russian propagandists immediately began to spread Arestovych's words.

Reminder: The authorities of the city of Dnipro announced three days of mourning for those killed in the Russian missile strike in the city of Dnipro.

