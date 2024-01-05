Ukraine's Armed Forces prepare for new Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast soon – The Telegraph

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing for a new Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast. Some media report that the possible start date of the ground offensive is 15 January.

Source: The Telegraph, citing sources

Details: A source close to the Armed Forces of Ukraine claims that the massive Russian strikes on Kharkiv and the surrounding settlements on 4 January are seen as part of Russia's preparation for a large-scale offensive in the coming weeks. Late on 3 January, the source stated, "pre-attack bombardments have been carried out all day at military sites around the region".

Local military intelligence units believe that Russian forces may be planning further intensification of aerial attacks this weekend, on 7 January.

The Telegraph's source said a ground offensive may commence shortly after this, with a possible start date of 15 January.

At the same time, The Telegraph emphasises that Western analysts note little change on the front lines, which remain mostly static, with Russian forces carrying out only sporadic attacks.

