Ukraine's Armed Forces report successful attack on occupiers' staff in Melitopol

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
3

The Ukrainian forces launched an attack on the staff of the Russian occupiers near the occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the morning of 19 September.

Source: Directorate of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom); Ivan Fedorov, mayor of Melitopol

Quote by Stratkom: "At about 07:00 the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a successful attack on the occupiers’ staff near the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol."

Details: Earlier, Ivan Fedorov, the legal mayor of Melitopol, who is in the Ukraine-controlled territory at the moment, reported with reference to locals that over five explosions sounded in Melitopol, and they were most distinctly heard near the Autocolorlyt factory.

The occupiers claimed their air defence was responding in Melitopol.

