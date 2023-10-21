Ukraine's Armed Forces say Russian forces near Avdiivka dig tunnels and deploy remote-controlled vehicles

Russian forces have resorted to a new tactic on the Avdiivka front: they are now digging tunnels close to Ukrainian positions.

Source: Anton Kotsukon, spokesman for the Marko Bezruchko 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade, on the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "As for the Russians’ tactics. Our war is often compared to World War I. On the Avdiivka front [the Russians] have started using the tactic of digging tunnels. They’re digging them close to our positions. First, [this aids with] concealment. Second, they can then unexpectedly emerge close to our positions.

Our defence officers have also spotted the Russians using robotic vehicles that serve as remote-controlled vehicles, they’re used to deliver ammunition… These are some sort of special vehicles, they’re quite big, and they can carry a decent load."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Details: Kotsukon said that Russian forces near Avdiivka have a lot of personnel and other resources.

"They have a lot of resources. Heavy fighting is taking place every day. Every day they deploy additional forces to conduct assault operations – additional personnel, armoured vehicles, aircraft, and artillery," he said.

Support UP or become our patron!