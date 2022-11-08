Ukraine's Armed Forces show how they destroy enemy equipment: Russians weld sewer hatches to tank, but in vain

104
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Troops of one of the assault brigades of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed an enemy tank in Kherson Oblast, in spite of the fact that the occupiers additionally "protected" the vehicle with stolen sewer hatches.

Source: Air Assault Forces Command

Quote: "The video shows the effective destruction of military equipment and personnel of the Armed Forces of the aggressor country by Ukrainian paratroopers.

In order to survive, the enemy resorts to various, sometimes ridiculous tricks.

For example, on one of the damaged tanks, Ukrainian soldiers have discovered "additional armour", namely stolen sewer hatches, which were supposed to serve as protection for the crew from damage, but this did not help them save themselves".

Details: Ukrainian defenders have noted that the stolen sewer hatches could not protect the Russian tankers from the fair punishment.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Russians planning to shell Kherson Oblast

    Ukrainian intelligence warns that Russian occupiers may shell the occupied residential areas of Kherson Oblast in the coming days, in particular those located on the right bank of the Dnipro River. Source: The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine Quote: "There is a high risk that the occupiers will carry out provocative attacks on residential areas in the coming days and then blame the Ukrainian defence forces.

  • Russians blow up communication towers of Ukrainian operators in Kherson Oblast

    The occupiers blew up mobile communication towers of Ukrainian operators in at least two villages in Kherson Oblast. They are also planning to extend the curfew to covertly bring in new forces to the right bank [of the Dnipro River - ed.

  • Russian Su-25 attack aircraft shot down near Kherson

    The Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Kherson Oblast on the morning of Nov. 7, the press service of the Ukrainian Air Force wrote on its channel on Telegram on Nov. 7.

  • Ukrainian intelligence finds parts of Iranian drones were made after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence department on Nov. 8 revealed that at least some of the Iranian drones used by Russian forces against Ukraine were supplied to Russia after the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion.

  • Home builders struggle to find buyers as cancellations by developers rise: ‘The build-for-rent market is going to become increasingly important’

    Traffic among prospective buyers, one of the components that measures confidence, fell significantly, the association said, as buyers look at mortgage rates above 7%. Cancellations by property developers are also up, Lovallo noted. Lennar said 21% of orders are being canceled, while Meritage Homes (MTH) reported a 30% cancellation rate.

  • Avril Lavigne looks 'stunning' on the cover of INLOVE Magazine: 'Punk queen!'

    The "Complicated" singer rocked a pair of Versace denim shorts, a pink crop top and platform boots.

  • Woman exposes 'hidden killer' that's popular in old houses: 'Total death traps'

    A homeowner on TikTok has followers fascinated with the "deadly" staircase that connects her bedroom with her kitchen.

  • Second Mriya aircraft is being built at secret facility and is one third of the way complete

    The Antonov State Enterprise is building a second An-225 Mriya aircraft after the first one was destroyed by Russian occupiers during the offensive in Kyiv Oblast in February. Source: Acting General Director of Antonov, Yevhen Havrylov, in Leipzig, speaking to Bild, a German newspaper.

  • Ukraine's Defence Minister mocks Russia's envoy to UN: We will mobilise 300,000 "mosquitoes"

    Oleksii Reznikov, the Defence Minister of Ukraine, has trolled Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, who recently claimed that Ukraine could disseminate mosquitoes infected with dangerous viruses.

  • Matthew Perry says 'Friends' costar David Schwimmer suggested the cast negotiate their contracts together so they'd all be paid equally

    In his memoir titled "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry credited the Ross Geller actor with getting the cast financially stable.

  • Mykolaiv paratroopers show how they destroy Russian military equipment

    Paratroopers from the Mykolaiv-based 79th Air Assault Brigade have destroyed another Russian tank. Source: Press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook Quote: "The anti-tank unit of the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is continuing to destroy enemy equipment on the front in Donbas.

  • More than 400 Russian reservists died after their commanders ran away during a Ukrainian artillery bombardment, Russian soldier says

    Soldiers at Makiivka said their officers fled just before the shelling started. One reservist said his battalion only had three shovels to dig in.

  • 2 coaches fired, several others remain on hot seat

    There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters of the teams have changed head coaches at least once in the past five years. Here's a look at some coaches who figure to be on the hot seat if things don't turn around in the second half of the season and some assistants who could be in line for head coaching jobs.

  • Russian occupiers create unlivable conditions for residents of Kherson Oblast to force them to flee

    The Russian occupiers are cutting off communications and electricity to residents of occupied Kherson Oblast to force people to flee because of the unlivable conditions. Source: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 7 November Details: The Russian occupiers continue to forcibly deport civilians from temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast to the territory of the Russian Federation.

  • Whoopi Goldberg shuts down heated clash over Sunny Hostin's 'roaches' comparison on The View

    "We're going to break, I can't take it. We'll be right back."

  • Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history

    Italian authorities on Tuesday announced the extraordinary discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring and said the find will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire. The discovery, in the sacred baths of the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena, is one of the most significant ever in the Mediterranean and certainly the most important since the 1972 underwater discovery of the famed Riace bronze warriors, said Massimo Osanna, the Culture Ministry's director of museums. Thanks to the mud that protected them, the two-dozen figurines and other bronze objects were found in a perfect state of conservation, bearing delicate facial features, inscriptions and rippled tunics.

  • Ukrainian aircraft strikes Russian strong points and anti-aircraft defence systems

    Ukrainian aircraft have carried out 8 airstrikes on Russian strong points, anti-aircraft defence systems and clusters of Russian military equipment in three districts in southern Ukraine. Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook Quote: "The occupiers have taken hundreds of children with disabilities from a psycho-neurological institution in Dnipriany, Kherson Oblast, to Russia.

  • Kohl's CEO steps down to take president role at Levi Strauss

    Michelle Gass, CEO of department store chain Kohl's, is stepping down from her role early next month and will become the president of denim giant Levi Strauss & Co. Levi's said Tuesday in a release that Gass will start on Jan. 2, and the board of directors has put in motion a succession plan for her to succeed Chip Bergh as president and CEO in the next 18 months. Gass, who joined Kohl's in June 2013 as chief merchandising and customer officer, became CEO in May 2018.

  • Woman Says She Was The Subject Of A Cruel Video That A Stranger Secretly Filmed Of Her And Posted Online

    Lily says she was riding the subway in New York when a stranger filmed her and posted the video on TikTok. She says she had no idea about the viral video, in which the man who took it falsely accused her of having monkeypox, until her sister let her know. Lily, who suffers from a condition that causes tumors to develop on her skin, joins Dr. Phil on Monday’s episode, “Caught on Camera: Have We Lost Our Privacy?” to share her story. In the video above, see the video and Lily’s response, and hear why she says it has caused a setback in her life. Is the young man who posted the video of Lilly remorseful? And would she ever forgive him? Tune in Monday. Check local listings to see where you can watch. WATCH: Attorney Says He Questions Motives Of Those Who Record Others In Public And Post The Video Online TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines?

  • Legal fight explodes in Pennsylvania over mail-in ballots

    On the eve of Election Day, a legal battle has erupted in Pennsylvania over the fate of undated or incorrectly dated mail-in ballots.