Ukraine's Armed Forces show how they destroy enemy equipment: Russians weld sewer hatches to tank, but in vain

Troops of one of the assault brigades of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed an enemy tank in Kherson Oblast, in spite of the fact that the occupiers additionally "protected" the vehicle with stolen sewer hatches.

Source: Air Assault Forces Command

Quote: "The video shows the effective destruction of military equipment and personnel of the Armed Forces of the aggressor country by Ukrainian paratroopers.

In order to survive, the enemy resorts to various, sometimes ridiculous tricks.

For example, on one of the damaged tanks, Ukrainian soldiers have discovered "additional armour", namely stolen sewer hatches, which were supposed to serve as protection for the crew from damage, but this did not help them save themselves".



Details: Ukrainian defenders have noted that the stolen sewer hatches could not protect the Russian tankers from the fair punishment.

