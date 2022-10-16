Ukraines Armed Forces significantly replenish prisoner of war exchange fund during counteroffensive - Zelenskyy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — SUNDAY, 16 OCTOBER 2022, 22:39

Soledar and Bakhmut are the hottest spots in Donbas; the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed Russian equipment in the south, and during the offensive, the exchange fund [of prisoners of war to be swapped for Ukrainian captives in Russia - ed.] was significantly replenished.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The situation on the front line has not undergone any significant changes over the past day. Soledar and Bakhmut are the key hotspots in Donbas, with very heavy fighting continuing there. The occupiers have thrown everyone they could at our forces, including 2,000 "prisoners" - they are among mercenaries right there. And these are "convicts" with long sentences for serious crimes. They are kept at the front not only with money, but also with the promise of amnesty.

This is how the Russian state sponsors terror - it looks for murderers in prisons and promises them freedom if they kill again. Does anyone in the world still doubt whether Russia should be officially labbeled as a terrorist state? I don’t think so".

Details: Zelenskyy also praised the 60th Inhulets Infantry Brigade, the 17th Separate Kryvyi Rih Tank Brigade named after Kostiantyn Pestushko, the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Zakarpattia Brigade, and the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakov Handziuk, for "coordinated actions on the Kherson front and effective destruction of enemy equipment".

The President went on to say that "I would like to mention today those units that provided us with a replenishment of the exchange fund… I thank the 54th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion named after Mykhailo Tysha, the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade and the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade, which during the offensive significantly increased our ability to bring Ukrainians home".



