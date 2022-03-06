At Ukraine's art museum, a race to protect heritage

Axios

More than 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees have arrived in neighboring countries since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, according to UN refugee agency data on Sunday. What they're saying: It's the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II, according to UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi. "Peace is the only way to halt this tragedy," Grandi said.