Ukraine's border guards show border with Belarus: trenches, landmines and concrete blocks

Ukraine's State Border Guard Service states that the threat of a second invasion from the territory of Belarus is currently low, but border guards are still working to strengthen and equip additional positions.

Source: Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service on Facebook

Quote from a border guard who goes by the alias Dzhypo: "We are at a checkpoint that is currently out of service. Everything here is completely mined."

Quote from a border guard who goes by the alias Zippo: "This is the first defence line in front of Belarus. The trenches are almost complete; the only thing that is not covered with camouflage nets is the position of the DShK [Soviet Degtyaryov-Shpagin large-calibre machine gun − ed.], machine gunner and grenade launcher. The trenches are also equipped with controlled mines. There are minefields to the left, right and in front of us. We're pretty well dug in, we have dugouts, we have DZOTs [a protected field fortification constructed of timber with a protective layer of soil, stone and gravel - ed.] and we have enough weapons: machine guns, grenade launchers, hand grenades and a lot of ammunition."

Details: The State Border Service of Ukraine also posted a video of what the border with Belarus looks like now.

