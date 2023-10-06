Ukraine's border guards stop 2,000 government officials from leaving Ukraine

Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service has prevented over 2,000 government officials from leaving Ukraine since a decree banning them from leaving the country without a valid reason was issued in January 2023.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, with reference to Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote from Demchenko: "Since this decree was issued, more than 2,000 officials who held positions monitored by the State Border Guard Service and who attempted to leave without a valid reason were prevented from crossing the border. As I mentioned before, a valid reason is either a work trip or travelling as a guardian accompanying their children."

Background:

Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council resolved in January 2023 that during martial law government officials should only be allowed to leave Ukraine for work trips.

