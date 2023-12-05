Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers announces launch of armoured equipment production jointly with Rheinmetall

Ukraine and Rheinmetall, the German arms concern, will shortly launch the production of armoured equipment in Ukraine.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine

Details: Shmyhal stated that production is to be launched "in the short term".

Quote: "This is a flagship project, uniting the efforts of Ukraine and European arms manufacturers.

In the future we will also focus on technology transfer, investments in construction developments, new productions and military tech."

Shmyhal added that Rheinmetall is already producing artillery projectiles for Ukraine.

"In October, jointly with German chancellor Olaf Scholz, we initiated the cooperation between the Ukrainian defence industry and Germany’s Rheinmetall. The enterprise is already producing artillery projectiles for Ukraine and receiving new orders for these," Shmyhal revealed.

Background:

Earlier, Reuters reported that Rheinmetall plans to start manufacturing the first Fuchs and Lynx armoured vehicles in Ukraine as early as next year.

Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger stated that the company expects to sign an agreement with Ukraine.

