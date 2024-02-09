Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers approves plan to implement EU recommendations

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has approved a plan to implement the recommendations of the European Commission outlined in the latest European Commission progress report.

Source: Ukrainian government’s press service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The document defines over 350 measures to implement the European Commission's policy recommendations, as well as key recommendations in all negotiating chapters, deadlines for implementation, responsible authorities, and an algorithm for monitoring the plan's implementation.

"This is a comprehensive document spanning over a hundred pages, designed to organise and unite the efforts of the authorities to implement the recommendations of the European Commission, which we received in November 2023 as part of the EU Enlargement Package, and to prepare for and effectively participate in the negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to the European Union as soon as possible," said Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

The official added that the government plans to continue to move forward with implementing European integration measures "one step further".

"The action plan has been formed taking into account the fact that the European Commission will assess Ukraine's progress under the EU Enlargement Package for the period from June 2023 to June 2024. We must be prepared in advance," Stefanishyna added.

Background: In January 2024, the EU started what is known as screening, i.e. assessing Ukrainian legislation for compliance with EU law, which precedes the official commencement of accession negotiations.

