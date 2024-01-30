Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers submits draft law on mobilisation to Parliament

On 30 January, Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers approved and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s Parliament) an updated draft law on mobilisation.

Source: website of the Ukrainian Parliament; press service of the Ministry of Defence

Quote: "Comments and remarks on the bill were considered collaboratively with the General Staff, the Government, and people's deputies. This bill establishes the transparent rules of the mobilisation process, as well as the necessary settlement of the rights of servicemen and those liable for military service."

Details: The monetary provision in the bill is defined as a minimum of UAH 20,000 [approx. $529 - ed.], excluding additional remuneration. Additional remuneration for the period of martial law is set at 30,000 to 100,000 [approx. US$794 to US$2,644 - ed.].

According to the Ministry, the bill now defines a clear term of service during the martial law period. People with disabilities in all groups are exempt from military service. And mobilisation volunteers have two months to resolve personal issues and prepare for mobilisation.

According to the bill, annual basic leave during martial law can be provided in chunks of at least 15 calendar days per year. If a soldier is released from captivity, they will be given an additional 90 days of leave while still receiving monetary benefits.

According to the press service, a person will not need to visit Territorial recruitment and social support centres to update the data. This can be completed online in their personal account or at the administrative service centre. Oberih, an electronic account, is proposed to be created based on the register of those liable for military service.

People can relocate to other cities without the permission of the Territorial recruitment and social support centres. After moving, they must register at their new address.

Following mobilisation, all citizens will be required to participate in 2-3 months of mandatory military training. The government emphasises that a person cannot be sent directly to the front after mobilisation.

The bill proposes abolishing military service and replacing it with basic military training. So, a person aged 18 to 24 years decides when to begin military training, which will last no more than 5 months. At the same time, a person will be able to keep their current job, which is not currently required by law.

The Ministry also stated that registration must be done by all and the bill gets rid of the right to defer conscription in public services.

