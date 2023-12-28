Ukraine's central bank releases 2024 supervision schedule, seven banks under scrutiny

Ukraine’s National Bank (NBU) will inspect seven banks and nine non-bank institutions in 2024, the regulator announced on Dec. 27.

The inspections will focus on assessing financial monitoring practices and compliance with currency regulations and sanctions laws, according to the central bank.

"The plan of on-site inspections is based on a risk-oriented approach, including the results of the risk assessment of banks and non-bank institutions," the NBU said.

- In the first quarter, the NBU will conduct on-site monitoring at PrivatBank and RwS Bank; in the second quarter - OTP Bank and Credit Dnipro Bank; in the third quarter - Crystalbank and Radabank; in the fourth quarter - Vostok Bank.

Read also: Central bank reports Ukraine may have already survived worst of war's economic toll

As for non-bank institutions, the NBU intends to inspect FC Mont Blanc Finance and FC Way For Pay in January-March 2024, Lombard Finance and OTP Leasing in the second quarter, IC Nadiyna and NovaPay payment (controlled by Nova Poshta) in the third quarter, and Credit Union, Avance Credit, and IC Ultra Alliance in the fourth quarter.

The NBU resumed scheduled on-site inspections of banks in July 2023.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine