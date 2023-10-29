Ukraine's combat aviation lands five strikes on clusters of Russians – General Staff report

Ukraine’s Air Force conducted five strikes on the areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 29 October

Details: Russian occupiers carried out an attack on Ukraine once more, using five Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. Air defence destroyed all the Russian drones.

A total of 70 combat engagements occurred over the past 24 hours. The Russians launched 7 missile strikes and 24 airstrikes, and attacked positions of the Ukrainian forces and populated areas 30 times, using multiple-launch rocket systems.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Russian terrorist attacks have unfortunately resulted in killed and wounded civilians. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged.

Airstrikes were launched in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are maintaining their military presence in the border areas, undertaking sabotage activities to prevent Ukrainian troops from being deployed to vulnerable areas, and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Russia's Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assault operations near the settlements of Synkivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast), where Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks.

On the Lyman front, the Russians did not engage in any assault operations and continued to regroup their forces.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defenders repelled several Russian attacks near Khromove (Donetsk Oblast). In addition, the Russians unsuccessfully sought to regain their lost ground near Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast). Ukrainian defenders repelled over 10 attacks there. The Ukrainian Defence Forces are pursuing their assault operations south of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces and consolidating their own positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, the Russians never ceased their attempts to surround Avdiivka. However, the Ukrainian soldiers are holding their ground, inflicting significant losses on the Russians. The Russians’ offensive actions in the areas of Keramik, Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke and Opytne (Donetsk Oblast) were unsuccessful, as the Defence Forces repelled over 15 attacks there.

On the Marinka front, the Russian occupying forces led unsuccessful assault operations near the settlements of Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast). The Ukrainian military repelled over 20 Russian attacks there.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the defenders repelled all Russian attacks near Zolota Nyva and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians unsuccessfully sought to regain their lost ground west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are pursuing an offensive on the Melitopol front, inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces and exhausting them along the entire frontline.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian Defence Forces are leading their counter-battery operations, striking the Russian rear.

Ukraine’s Air Force launched five strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment. In addition, Ukraine’s air defence assets and personnel destroyed three Iskander-K ground-based cruise missiles.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery hit a cluster of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, and an artillery piece.

Support UP or become our patron!