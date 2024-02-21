Ukraine's combat doctors to use narcotics in treatment for first time, licensing for military units is underway

Ukrainian officials will consider the use of narcotics for medical purposes in the military. Stock photo: Jose Colon/Getty Images

Ukraine has granted the first licence for the use of narcotic drugs in combat conditions. Now it is planned to consider their use in military units.

This also applies to psychotropic substances and precursors, the website of the Ministry of Defence reported.

Representatives from the institution will be included in the working group, which is already looking into this issue. They signed a cooperative memorandum with Ukraine's State Service on Medicines and Drugs Control.

"The first licence to work with narcotic drugs and precursors under combat conditions was issued last week.

This licence allows us to receive the necessary medicines in a regulated manner to provide medical care to injured servicemen at the pre-hospital stage," said Deputy Defence Minister Nataliia Kalmykova.

According to Kalmykova, this will allow for a more efficient implementation of a new system and the regulation of narcotic drug circulation.

On 15 February, Ukraine's president signed legislation to legalise medical cannabis.

