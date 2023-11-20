Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister meet American partners

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Defence Minister Rustem Umierov met with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and Christopher Cavoli, Commander of the US Armed Forces in Europe.

Quote: "Reported on the situation at the front. We discussed our joint short-, medium- and long-term plans in detail. Separately, we focused on the needs and technological solutions that will strengthen our capabilities on the battlefield."

Details: According to Umierov, the officials also discussed Ukraine's accession to NATO.

Photo: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on Facebook

Background:

On 20 November, Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv, stating that the USA will continue supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia.

While on his visit to Kyiv, Lloyd Austin announced a US$100 million military assistance package for Ukraine, which will include artillery ammunition and additional interceptors for air defence.

The new package will contain one HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system and additional ammunition for it, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, 155-mm and 105-mm artillery shells, TOW anti-tank missiles, and Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems.

Ukraine will also receive over 3 million cartridges for small arms, ammunition for neutralisation of obstacles, winter equipment and spare parts, technical maintenance and other auxiliary equipment.

