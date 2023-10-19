Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief discusses further actions on Avdiivka front with commanders

Valerii Zaluzhnyi , Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has met with the command of Ukrainian troops fighting on the Avdiivka front. Among other things, they determined the sequence of their actions.

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Facebook

Quote: "There are no easy fronts in war. There are only those that are more difficult. Now it is Avdiivka. Here, the enemy keeps trying to break through our defence and encircle the city.

The enemy is actively deploying assault units, throwing in a large number of armoured vehicles, and using aircraft and artillery.

Despite this, our soldiers continue to heroically repel the attacks, inflicting losses in enemy manpower and equipment.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Together with the commanders and brigade commanders performing tasks on the Avdiivka front, we determined the sequence of our steps, taking into account the constantly changing operational situation, and discussed the priority needs of the units."

Details: Zaluzhnyi said that they also discussed the Kupiansk front, where the occupiers continued their offensive.

Quote: "Our men and women are holding the line in extremely difficult conditions. I thank each brigade, and all the defenders who are fighting for Ukraine."

Background: The Russians are trying to encircle Avdiivka with the help of aircraft, and Ukraine's Armed Forces shot down five Russian aircraft in 10 days.

Support UP or become our patron!





