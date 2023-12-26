Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief explains why concept of disability levels not relevant to mobilisation

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, believes it is necessary to retain the concepts of fitness and unfitness for military service in the legislation and to abandon the division into disability levels.

Source: Zaluzhnyi at a briefing

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "I believe that today, the use of disability levels, group 2, group 3, is not, let's say, relevant. Why? Because it is not the disability that a person has that decides whether he or she is fit for military service, but the military medical commission that determines whether a person is fit for military service or not."

Details: The Commander-in-Chief noted that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine agreed with the proposal to leave just two options in the relevant draft law: a person who is fit for military service and a person who is unfit for military service.

"We need to get rid of such a concept as limited fitness. And, accordingly, when we answer these questions, fit or unfit, respectively, we will understand whether it makes sense for us to continue to operate with such concepts as a group 2 or group 3 disabled person," Zaluzhnyi said.

Background: Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted bill No 10378 On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Improving Certain Issues of Mobilisation, Military Registration and Military Service. The bill is meant to regulate the issues related to postponement of conscription for military service, including for people with disabilities.

