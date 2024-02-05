Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief to General Staff Chief: Happy that you were by my side; we will have nothing to be ashamed of

While congratulating General Staff Chief Serhii Shaptala on his birthday, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, thanked him for being by his side during the war and assured him that they would not be ashamed of what they had accomplished.

Source: Valerii Zaluzhnyi on Facebook

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "We still have a very difficult path ahead, but we can be sure that we will never feel shame.

I am happy that in this life and during the war, you have been by my side – a person to whom Ukraine truly means everything.

Happy Birthday, my friend! We believe in a better future. We have already earned it."

Background: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considering dismissing Valerii Zaluzhnyi from the position of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Several of Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in the president's team and military circles said that the President's Office is also contemplating the replacement of General Staff Chief Serhii Shaptala.

