Zaluzhnyi hints that war will be technologically different in 2024

General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, says that next year will be different from 2023 due to changes in warfare technologies.

Source: Valerii Zaluzhnyi at a briefing on 26 December

Quote: "2024 will not just be different; it has to be different because otherwise, we will face what I wrote about in the article. Accordingly, we have identified these problems, and we have already found about 90% of the solutions to these issues, which will need to be resolved to act more efficiently next year and, most importantly, to keep people [alive – ed.].

We are working on this. Our partners, who were also interested in this issue, absolutely agreed with us. So I can assure you that next year will be different... At the very least, we are doing everything for that."

Details: At the same time, the Commander-in-Chief noted that he was forced to state that Russia was not lagging behind the Armed Forces. Recently, a rather powerful confrontation with the use of various technologies has been going on.

Background: In November, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, wrote in an article for the Economist that the war with Russia is moving to a new stage: "positional" warfare with static and attritional fighting. To win it, Ukraine needs high technologies.

