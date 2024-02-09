Ukraine's new commander-in-chief is introduced to partners in Germany and France – photo

Rustem Umierov, Ukraine's Defence Minister, has introduced Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the new commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, to partners in Germany and France.

Source: Umierov on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sirskiy also met with Bundeswehr Inspector General Carsten Breuer. Presumably, the meeting took place in Ukraine, as Breuer’s visit was not announced beforehand

Quote: "During the meeting, Colonel General Syrskyi briefed his German counterpart on the situation at the frontline and thanked for Germany's contribution to the strengthening of the Ukrainian army. The needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in weaponry, ammunition, and air defence systems were discussed," Umierov wrote.

During a phone call with France's Minister of Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu, Umierov also introduced Syrskyi.

"Discussed the common understanding of the situation on the frontline, our ways to achieve combat advantage and the top-priorities of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," he wrote in a separate tweet.

Earlier, commenting on the changes in Ukraine's military leadership, Celeste Wallander, US Assistant Secretary of Defence, reaffirmed the US’s readiness to work with the new commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The European Commission stated that the European Union's support for Ukraine will remain unchanged after the resignation of Valerii Zaluzhnyi from the position of commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

